IVE's After Like Rules MelOn Daily Chart

One of the most popular K-pop girl groups IVE has been making the headlines in the Korean music industry with its music.

IVE has achieved their first ‘Perfect All Kill’ with their latest song “After Like”. The K-pop album has been ruling the charts with its music.

The song has so far spent 16 days at #1 on Melon Daily Chart. IVE's After Like is also been ranked #13 on Billboard Global Excl.US and #27 on Billboard Global 200 this week.

On the September 17 episode of “Music Core,” NewJeans’ “Attention,” BLACKPINK‘s “Pink Venom,” and IVE’s “After Like” were vying to occupy the first place.

IVE took charge with 7,807 points, making this their fourth win for “After LIKE.”

IVE debuted in 2021, it’s not even a year since the band made their entry into the K-pop industry, and they are breaking all records and setting new benchmarks.

