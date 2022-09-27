From IU to BTS, Do You Know The Titles Given to K Pop Singers?

K-pop is a hub of talent. And now, there is no one in this world who doesn’t know about K-pop. From BTS to BLACKPINK, every group in K-pop has earned international fame with their talent.

Fans have also given them some titles in their country. Here are the national titles of the famous K-pop singers.

Nations Girl Group - Girls’ Generation and TWICE

Nation's Thief – Rain

Nation’s Leader - NU’EST’s JR

Nation’s Fairy - Lee Hyori

Nation’s Little Sister – IU

Nation’s Living Treasure – BTS

Nation’s First Love - Miss A’s Bae Suzy

Nation’s Boyfriend - Eric Nam

Nation’s Ideal Type - Girls’ Generation’s Yoona

Nation’s pick – EXO

Nation's Daughter-in-law - Girls’ Generation’s Yuri

Nation’s Boy Group - Big Bang

Nation’s Siblings – AKMU

Nation’s Center - Former Wanna One’s Kang Daniel

Nation’s Dark Past - AB6IX’s Park Woojin

Nation’s Son-in-Law - BTS’ Jin

Nation’s IT girl - AOA’s Seolhyun

Also Read: Marry Me: Jimin Gets Marriage Proposal From BTS ARMY, Deets Inside