From IU to BTS, Do You Know The Titles Given to K Pop Singers?
K-pop is a hub of talent. And now, there is no one in this world who doesn’t know about K-pop. From BTS to BLACKPINK, every group in K-pop has earned international fame with their talent.
Fans have also given them some titles in their country. Here are the national titles of the famous K-pop singers.
Nations Girl Group - Girls’ Generation and TWICE
Nation's Thief – Rain
Nation’s Leader - NU’EST’s JR
Nation’s Fairy - Lee Hyori
Nation’s Little Sister – IU
Nation’s Living Treasure – BTS
Nation’s First Love - Miss A’s Bae Suzy
Nation’s Boyfriend - Eric Nam
Nation’s Ideal Type - Girls’ Generation’s Yoona
Nation’s pick – EXO
Nation's Daughter-in-law - Girls’ Generation’s Yuri
Nation’s Boy Group - Big Bang
Nation’s Siblings – AKMU
Nation’s Center - Former Wanna One’s Kang Daniel
Nation’s Dark Past - AB6IX’s Park Woojin
Nation’s Son-in-Law - BTS’ Jin
Nation’s IT girl - AOA’s Seolhyun
