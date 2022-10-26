ITZY to Reveal Performance For Boys Like You in US Tour

ITZY is all set to share “Boys Like You,” the new pre-release English single. ITZY will be revealing its performance for “Boys Like You” for the first time during its US tour, which started in October.

The set list comprising the group’s mega-hit tracks, from its hot debut track “DALLA DALLA” to “SNEAKERS,” in addition to the never-before-seen performance of its pre-release single, will present unforgettable memories for the local fans.

The said US tour will kick off on October 26 in Los Angeles, United States, to be followed by Phoenix on 29th, Dallas on November 1st, Sugar Land on the 3rd, Atlanta on the 5th, Chicago on 7th, Boston on 10th, and New York on 13th, totalling up to 8 cities as a part of 'ITZY THE 1ST WORLD TOUR .'

All tickets were sold out for every date as soon as the ticket sales commenced.

(Source: Twitter)