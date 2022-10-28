It's Official! Ravn Leaves ONEUS, Announces RBW

There has been a lot of talk about the ONEUS group for many days.

On October 14, an anonymous girl claiming to be Ravn’s ex-girlfriend posted claims against him on Twitter. ONEUS’s agency RBW reacted by saying they were checking the validity of the accusations and that Ravn would not perform for a while till things are sorted out.

Finally, on October 27, RBW confirmed in a post that Ravn was leaving the group.

The statement from RBW reads:

"Hello. This is RBW.

We express sincere gratitude to the fans who cherish the group ONEUS, and we inform you of Ravn’s departure from ONEUS with heavy hearts.

Regarding this issue, Ravn expressed his intent to voluntarily leave the group of concern of the harm that is being caused to the ONEUS members and fans. After careful discussion with Ravn and the ONEUS members, we decided to respect his opinion to voluntarily leave the group. As a result, we inform you that Ravn has left ONEUS as of today.

ONEUS will continue activities with five members from now on. Regardless of Ravn’s departure, while checking the facts of the case, we discovered false information and malicious editing included in the posts circulating regarding Ravn, and we will unveil the accurate truths on this through a lawsuit. In addition, there will be firm legal action taken regarding comments with malicious personal attacks against the agency and artists.

Regardless of the validity of the circulated posts, we feel responsible for our inadequacy in artist management.

We deeply apologize for causing concern to many due to an issue with our agency artist’s personal matters.

Please continue to show much interest and support for ONEUS’s activities, and we once again bow our heads in apology for causing concern to fans."

