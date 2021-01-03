Its Blackpink Member Jisoo's Birthday; Fans Share Heartfelt Messages 

It is Blackpink member Jisoo’s birthday. Kim Ji-soo was born on January 3rd, 1995. This lead singer of the popular K-pop band has turned 26, today.

Jisoo made her debut in August 2016 with kpop girl group, Blackpink under YG Entertainment. She joined YG through auditions. During her days as a trainee, she even made a cameo appearance in the drama, “The Producers.”

She appeared as MC for SBS Inkigayo from 2017 to 2018. Along with breaking many records with Blackpink, Jisoo is also ready to surprise her fans as a lead in JTBC’s upcoming drama, ‘Snowdrop.’

To celebrate their favorite idol’s birthday, fans from all over the world flooded twitter and other social media platforms with heartfelt messages. There were multiple hashtags trending on Twitter for her.

At 12 am KST, Blackpink’s agency posted a picture wishing Jisoo. “Happy Birthday Jisoo,” read the caption.

Fellow band member Rose wished her on Instagram, replied “Happy Birthday my Love,” on Jisoo’s post.

Check out some of the best fan wishes here:

Rosé commented "happy birthday my love 💓💓💓" on Jisoo's post! So cute 😭#WorldStarJISOODay @BLACKPINK pic.twitter.com/fRIWFmKVNk — ᴄʏᴀɴ • Jisoo Day (@cyanblink) January 3, 2021

All for Jisoo ❤️ LED Advertisement Project - Megamall From 10am to 7pm#WorldStarJISOODay#우리의_월드스타_지수_데이#올해의_시작은_지수와함께 ©️chichudeukie pic.twitter.com/saopoEfXvF — Lily of the Valley_KJS (@KimJisooPh_) January 3, 2021

Happy birthday our sweet love, our princess, our angle. Wish you all the best ❤ we love you so much baby 🐇🐢🎉😍🥰 project Jisoo BDay from Vietnam with love#WorldStarJISOODay#우리의_월드스타_지수_데이#올해의_시작은_지수와함께 pic.twitter.com/vh4M6OyRzJ — Như (Blink VietNam) (@Nhupham09) January 3, 2021

to the person who always smile

and giving a lot of love to blinks

happy birthday sunshine your smile and laugh means a lot to me

thank you for being my sunshine #WorldStarJisooDay #Jisoo @BLACKPINK pic.twitter.com/NeIlpIgJ0t — maui (@mauiiiboo) January 3, 2021

to our singer, model, asia's it girl, fashion icon, miss dior, actress, song writer & unofficial leader, KIM JISOO! HAPPY BIRTHDAY! I just hope your safe, healthy and happy. Have fun shooting your drama. #WorldStarJISOODay#우리의_월드스타_지수_데이#올해의_시작은_지수와함께 pic.twitter.com/ylKARh26un — Anshu (@HanYiMonZaw72) January 3, 2021

BlackPink is a four member band including members, Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé and Lisa. As of April 2019, Jisoo was the tenth most followed K-pop idol on Instagram.