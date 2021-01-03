Its Blackpink Member Jisoo's Birthday; Fans Share Heartfelt Messages 

Jan 03, 2021, 14:10 IST
- Sakshi Post

It is Blackpink member Jisoo’s birthday. Kim Ji-soo was born on January 3rd, 1995. This lead singer of the popular K-pop band has turned 26, today.

Jisoo made her debut in August 2016 with kpop girl group, Blackpink under YG Entertainment. She joined YG through auditions. During her days as a trainee, she even made a cameo appearance in the drama, “The Producers.”

She appeared as MC for SBS Inkigayo from 2017 to 2018. Along with breaking many records with Blackpink, Jisoo is also ready to surprise her fans as a lead in JTBC’s upcoming drama, ‘Snowdrop.’

To celebrate their favorite idol’s birthday, fans from all over the world flooded twitter and other social media platforms with heartfelt messages. There were multiple hashtags trending on Twitter for her.

At 12 am KST, Blackpink’s agency posted a picture wishing Jisoo. “Happy Birthday Jisoo,” read the caption.

Fellow band member Rose wished her on Instagram, replied “Happy Birthday my Love,” on Jisoo’s post.

Check out some of the best fan wishes here: 

BlackPink is a four member band including members, Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé and Lisa. As of April 2019, Jisoo was the tenth most followed K-pop idol on Instagram. 

