It’s Very Important For a DJ To Have Fun While Performing, says DJ Aryan

Intrigued by his DJ neighbour to working to become one, DJ Aryan aka Aryan Patel has come a long way in his career. In an exclusive interview with Sakshi Post, DJ Aryan tells Reshmi AR all about his passion for music and how he worked to realise it.

1. When did you decide you would become a DJ?

It was actually after I finished school, I was not really great at academia. However, I was good at all extracurricular activities. My neighbour was a DJ then, and I was very intrigued by the work that he was doing. I asked my neighbour if it was possible to take me with him, and he gracefully agreed. I started accompanying him at most of his private parties. I took this opportunity and utilised it to observe him pressing buttons & turning random knobs on the console. This lit a fire in me and piqued my curiosity. And after 6 whole months of silently observing and learning, I started experimenting and playing with the console post my neighbours’ parties. That’s when I knew this is what I was meant to do! The knobs turning finally lit a spark in me that burned brighter and fueled my ambition!

2. How did your family react when you said you wanted to be a DJ?

I was actually kicked out of the house for about a month. I belong to a middle-class family, hence, my parents like most others had a very mainstream plan for me. They wanted me to build a career as a computer engineer. We can’t really blame them, they haven’t really seen the music industry as we see it now. However, after years of unacceptance and criticism, they somehow realised how ambitious I was and how much being behind the console made me happy! And here I am, after making my way to DJing, a decade later, later releasing my very first single.

3. What, according to you, are the prerequisites to becoming a DJ?

In India, one just needs strong will power to become a DJ.

4. What's the minimum pay a DJ can expect (this is for those aspiring to be a DJ).

Once a person is assisting someone at a club residency can expect around 15 to 18k a month & later everything depends on how you build yourself as an artist.

5. It is important to vibe with the crowd for a DJ, how do you manage that?

Oh.. I’m a crazily energetic person behind the console. I’ve learnt it’s very important for a DJ to have fun while performing. Hence, I keep jumping, dancing around and enjoying my music; that sets a very positive & happy vibe for the crowd.

6. Is it important to have a contact to break into this industry or talent would do?

I’d say both. Contact would help you get into the industry and talent will help you stick and be loved by your audience.

7. What kind of challenges have you encountered in your career?

I’ve come a long way. The first thing I remember from this quest is that the biggies of the industry told me I’d never become a successful DJ. And look where I am!

8. People’s choice of music varies, how do you decide what kind of music works for all?

I tend to read my crowd well. I wasn’t good at understanding my audience earlier in my career… however, it sort of builds with experience, time and patience.

9. What next after DJ? What kind of opportunities could a DJ explore?

I think after a point we should learn to produce our own music to explore new sounds and new opportunities.

10. What are your plans? Are you working on albums/projects you would like to talk about?

My plan right now is to give out a few singles continuously. I’m super excited to showcase the projects I’ve been working on.

11. Tell us about your debut Electronic Dance single Safe And Sound. What's the song vibe like?

It’s a very special track as it’s my debut as a music producer. Additionally, it has more of a dance house vibe. It’s a track which can make people dance and feel beautiful emotions at the same time.

12. What are your most played dance tracks?

At the moment “I’m Good” by David Guetta & Bebe Rexa is in all my sets. The song is a really beautiful & energetic track.