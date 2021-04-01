Israeli musician Botzer’s Multilingual Single Amaraya Features Lucky Ali

One could safely call this a song for the times that we are living in. A time that renews the need for empathy, oneness, hope and most importantly faith, in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, which has brought the word to its knees. Amaraya, arabic for mirror or reflection, is a song about hope, unity and connection. This is the second single from Israeli singer-songwriter Eliezer Cohen Botzer’s cross-cultural album Lemalla that features Lucky Ali.

Lemalla’s first single titled On My Way, which was released in November 2019, was hailed as a traveller’s anthem and was lapped up by music aficionados across the world. The multi-lingual track Amaraya that spans across 4 languages, namely: Urdu, Hindi, Hebrew and Arabic, takes the story of the journey which began with On My Way a step further. The video single release worldwide today (March 31st, 2021).

Click here to watch/stream Amaraya - short link

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MpelqaFzKWc

It's no secret that Lucky Ali's enigmatic voice has a large and ever-growing army of followers, that spans across generations and geographical boundaries. The same sense of affection and relatability, led to this well-received collaboration between Ali and Israeli musician Eliezer Botzer.

Lemalla, was born out of serendipity, when two free-spirited artistes, from two different parts of the world, found each other in 2017. Their chance discovery of each other’s artistic selves, sowed the seeds of this cross-cultural project with Eliezer Cohen Botzer featuring the inimitable Lucky Ali. To a great extent, what brings Botzer and Lucky together is their commitment to giving voice to a deep inner truth, without attempting to adapt themselves to the industries in which they exist, or to popular tastes.

A little more than a year ago when the duo released the first song from the album that talks about the journey home. They did not know then what lay ahead and the fact that in a very short time we will all have a new perspective of home. The song addresses the need to rise above ‘differences’ in recognition of the sentiment that we are all but reflections of each other.