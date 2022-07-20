Instagram Influencers: BTS Kim Taehyung Joins League of Kardashian and Ronaldo

Is there any need to give an introduction to K-pop boys band BTS? Obviously, a big No. All the members of the Bangtan Boys band are most popular and they have a huge fan following. Everything about them is news. Now, Kim Taehyung who goes by the stage name V, has become the only Asian Celebrity among the top 10 Instagrammers influencers list.

The other stars in the list are Kim Kardashian, Cristian Ronaldo, Ariana Grande, Taylor Swift, Kylie Jenner, Kendall Jenner, Zendaya, and others. Kim Taehyung is on the 9th position. Selena Gomez is in the 10th position.

Currently, Kim Taehyung has 47.3 Million followers on his Instagram.

Earlier, BTS members used to do music videos as a group but now they are doing their solos. Recently, V did a drive-in vlog and the video was shared on Bangtan TV.

The video went viral in no time and fans are going gaga over the expressions of V.

