Indian Idol Telugu Season 1 on Aha to Start On Feb 25

After the spectacular success of NBK’s Unstoppable, aha, 100% Telugu OTT platform has lined up yet another larger-than-life, non-fiction singing reality show – Telugu Indian Idol, all set to premiere every Friday and Saturday from 25th February. With 700+ million viewers, the show previously adapted in 55+ territories rightfully attest to be “Telugu Paataki World’s Biggest Stage”.

Coming down South for the first time ever in Telugu, the world’s biggest stage is on a quest to find its Telugu voice. Hosted by most-sought Sreerama Chandra, the show has already created waves of anticipation among the Telugu audiences with its audition frenzy and the eminent judge trio onboard.

True to its promise of an extravagant music fest, the platform unveiled its phenomenally talented Judges panel consisting of the celebrated music composer, S. Thaman, versatile actress and singer, Nithya Menon and one of the industry’s best playback singer-turned composer, Karthik with an intriguing promo.

Reflecting on the various ways we celebrate music in our everyday lives and reminding its viewers of the long-held dreams of many to hold the Indian Idol mic, the promo’s breezy sing along is sure to leave one waiting for more.

“I am extremely elated to take on this new responsibility because it’s truly a delight to witness some of the best and brightest young Telugu musical talents.” expressed Nithya Menon.

“Keeping in mind aha’s ever-growing popularity for 100% Telugu entertainment along with Idol’s global acclaim of being the most celebrated shows, who better than them to unearth the best talent in Telugu and bring Indian Idol to South India for the first-time-ever” added Thaman.

“Telugu music has always been close to my heart. I’m extremely happy that I’m the judge on none other than the Telugu Indian Idol” said Karthik.

“I’ve known the journey to fame. I can still recollect how difficult it is to be the best among the best and emerge the winner at Indian Idol. Being on the other side as the host has only brought back the energy, fun, and excitement I felt as a participant. I extend hearty congratulations to all the participants” remarked Sreeram on the Instagram LIVE held for the promo launch.

Renewed in more than 58 territories with 7+ million viewers worldwide and 12+ seasons in India to add to its many feathers, Telugu Indian Idol truly is “Telugu Pattaki World’s Biggest Stage” and when the world’s biggest stage awaits it’s Telugu voice- there's going to be so much music, madness and more in store for the viewers.

In a short span of time, aha has become telugu vaari kotha alavatu with a new release every Friday. Its massive array of originals and theatricals starring superstars and a huge library of classics, aha, is constantly giving its viewers a lot to look forward to.

About Telugu Indian Idol: Launched in more than 56 territories, 19+ seasons in USA, 18+ seasons in Germany with more than 700 million views, Indian Idol is coming to South India and in Telugu for the first time ever as Telugu Indian Idol. The renowned show format has much popular acclaim and has been the reason for success for many.

About aha: Launched in 2020, aha is an Indian video-on-demand streaming service based out of Hyderabad offering premium digital content for Telugu-speaking audiences. Owned by Arha Media & Broadcasting Private Limited, a joint venture by Geetha Arts and My Home Group, aha in the last 20 months of its journey has successfully added more than 45 million unique users with 13+ million downloads and 1.5million active subscriptions. Aha offers its 6 million active users original Telugu content across various formats that include movies, web-series, and non-fiction shows. Available at ₹365 annually, aha offers affordable viewing experience to all.

About the Judges:

Nithya Menen: Nithya Menen is an Indian actress and singer who works primarily in Malayalam, Telugu, Tamil, and Kannada films. She has acted in more than 50 films and is a recipient of several accolades, including three Filmfare Awards South and two Nandi Awards.

S Thaman: Ghantasala Sai Srinivas, known professionally as S. Thaman, is an Indian music composer and playback singer who predominantly works in Telugu Cinema, along with Kannada and Tamil cinema. His current work: Bheemlanayak, Ghani among many others.

Karthik: Karthik is an Indian playback singer. Karthik started his professional singing career as a backing vocalist and has since been working as a playback singer. He has sung more than 8000 songs in 15 Indian languages including Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, Odia, Bengali, Marathi and Hindi.