Indian-Americans Who Won Grammy's 2022: Deets Inside

By Shyamala Tulasi

Grammy Awards 2022: The 64th Grammy Awards held at Las Vegas' MGM Grand Marquee Ballroom, which is one of the biggest music events was held on 3rd April, Sunday. This time it's a bit special for Indian music lovers, as two Indian-Americans won the awards at a presentation held last night. Ricky Kej and Falguni Shah are the Indian- Americans who won awards in the Grammy's this 2022.

Indian composer Ricky Kej won his second Grammy, he received the award along with rock legend Stewart Copeland, and greeted the audience from the stage in Indian style saying 'Namaste'. He and Steward Copeland, drummer for The Police, won the Best New Age Album for Divine Tides.

Ricky Kej was actually born in the USA but is now living in Bengaluru. After winning the award he also shared a post along with Steward Copeland saying "So grateful to have won the Grammy Award for our album Divine Tides. Absolutely love this living legend standing next to me - Stewart Copeland. Love all of you too! This is my 2nd Grammy Award and Stewart's 6th."

Falguni Shah is the only Indian-origin woman to be nominated in the Best Children's Music Album category at the Grammys twice. Falguni Shah is known by her stage name Falu.

An Indian-American singer Falguni Shah won a Grammy Award for A Colorful World in the Best Children's Album category. After winning, she shared her feelings through an Instagram post and said, "I have no words to describe today's magic. What an honour to perform for the opening number of the GRAMMY Premiere Ceremony, and then take home a statue on behalf of all the incredible people who worked on A Colorful World. We are humbled and thank the Recording Academy for this tremendous recognition. THANK YOU!"

Ricky is presently working in Bengaluru only and composed for many Indian films, whereas Falguni Shah collaborated with known music director A R Rahman and performed along with him.

