India Shayari Project, a ZEE LIVE IP and ZEE5 Exclusive to Witness Javed Akhtar

Mumbai: Riding high post the exciting launch announcement – India Shayari Project (ISP) with Kausar Munir, Dr. Kumar Vishwas, and Zakir Khan, has now come up with an exciting announcement for their viewers that is set to take the entertainment quotient up a notch. It promises to be nothing short of a memorable experience for all Shayari and poetry lovers. The upcoming property by ZEE LIVE will leave behind a lasting impression on their minds by having legendary poet, scriptwriter, and lyricist Javed Akhtar Sahab as the headline act which will premiere on ZEE5.

From co-writing iconic movies to giving Indian cinema memorable lyrics, Javed Akhtar, who is a recipient of the Padma Shri (1999), Padma Bhushan (2007), and the winner of the Richard Dawkins Award in 2020, is a force to reckon with. The iconic poet has to his credit a legacy of brilliance that has won as many as five National Film Awards for Best Lyrics, eight Filmfare Awards for Best Lyricist that can only be matched by a few. Highly admired for his ability to reach out to young and old audiences spread across the globe, the living legends’ headline act will be a must-see for every poetry and Shayari lover out there. The segment will see him touch upon his journey so far in the world of poetry and the close-knit bond it shares with Indian cinema, having been part of the industry for decades. With him being one of the biggest names in poetry and song-writing, he shall also shed light on the changes that he’s seen in poets and their written word that marvels all, the country’s rich poetic legacy amongst other fascinating topics.

Sharing his views on being a part of this unique project, Javed Akhtar Sahab said, “India has been a country of many great poets and Shayars. It is heartening to see the youth wants to embrace and understand the beauty and nuances of the spoken word. Poetry gives you space and platform to represent yourself in your most authentic way and with social media, it has been amazing to see it fast becoming the tool and power for the youth to express these times of dynamism, of a society that a kind of upheaval, in myriad ways. It is always a pleasure to be a part of something innovative as Shayari as that is my passion and the essence of who I am and am elated to associate with India Shayari Project.”

All set to premiere this Independence Day on 15th August 2021, the India Shayari Project will be all about celebrating poetry and freedom. The viewers can exclusively stream the show on ZEE5.