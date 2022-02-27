India Among 10 Asian Venues Shortlisted by BTS, Report

A good news for all the BTS fans...BTS members are going to perform at 8 venues in Europe, 10 venues in Asia, 11 venues in the US, 3 venues in Canada, 2 in Latin America, and Australia. Now, the most interesting news is that the septuplet band is keen on coming to India. According to the reports, the concert is likely to take place in Ahmedabad. Desi ARMYs are eagerly waiting for the official news and we all know that BTS members enjoy an incredible fan following across the globe. BTS band had also promised that they will surely come to India for a concert.

BTS members are going ot make concert in Seoul, South Korea. This is going to be bigger than anyone could expect. According to the reports, the concert is likely to be held on March 10, 12-13th. This will be biggest offline event in the country since COVID-19 pandemic. BTS ARMYs can enjoy both online and offline experiences for March 10 and 12 concerts where as March 13 is going to be screened in theatres for selected regions alongside offline event. It is said that nearly 15,000 attendees may present for the show.

BTS Permission To Dance On Stage-Seoul is going to take place at Jamsil Olympic Stadium. There will be only 50 percent occupancy of its total seating capacity, as per the Ministry of Culture, sports and Tourism of South Korea.

A few days, BigHit Music shared, "We would like to inform you that BTS member V has made a full recovery from COVID-19 and his quarantine has concluded as of today, February 22. V has been receiving treatment from home from Tuesday the 15th, and he is now able to return to his daily activities."