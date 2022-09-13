HYBE's Girl Group NewJeans Creates History on Spotify

K Pop band NewJeans has achieved another milestone, within a short span of their debut.

NewJeans is the new K-pop group introduced in the industry, just a few months back under HYBE Entertainment.

The group entered the music industry with their debut album titled “EP”.

According to Spotify's most recent update, HYBE's rookie girl group has reached a personal all-time high for their monthly listeners on the music app, recording over 9 million monthly listeners. This makes them the 4th gen K-pop group with the highest monthly listeners, surpassing label mates ENHYPEN whose peak monthly listeners was 8.5 million.

Additionally, NewJeans now holds the fifth-highest-peaking number of monthly listeners for a female K-pop artist on Spotify, following Blackpink, Rosé, Lisa and TWICE.

This news comes just a day after it was reported that NewJeans has become the first ever K-pop group to make it to Spotify’s weekly and daily charts with a debut track.