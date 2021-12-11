Hungama Originals, Touchwood Entertainment Launch India's first digital makeup reality Show 'Make Me Up’

Hungama Play, a leading video on demand platform owned by HungamaDigital Media, in collaboration with India’s first-ever listed event management organization, TouchwoodEntertainment Ltd, today announced India’s first digital makeup reality show, ‘Make Me Up’. The idea behind this one-of-a-kind reality talent hunt, which goes live on December 10, 2021, is to provide an interesting and credible platform for young makeup artists to showcase their flair, individuality, and innovation. Sixteen participants were shortlisted from a nationwide audition. In the first eight episodes there is a face-off between two makeup artists. Winners from all eight episodes will move to elimination and four from them will then go to the semi-final. At the end, two will move on to the finale round where the ‘MakeMeUp Artist of the Year’ will be declared. It is produced by Touchwood EntertainmentLimited and directed by Karun Punchhi.

Make Me Up is a one-stop destination for all things glamour, glitz and drama! It is a series for both aspiring make-up artists and young audiences who are hooked to the makeup channels for tutorials. The judges of the show are some of the well-known names from the beauty and fashion industry. Chandni Singh, one of the judges in the show, also a veteran in the field of makeup, she will be seen constantly throughout the show, accompanied by a guest judge, relevant to the challenge of that particular episode. The judges, who have a massive loyal social media following, bring their expertise as well as guide the contestants. The names of the guest judges include the likes of Anu Kaushik, Guneet Virdi, Leena Bhushan, Kriti Ds, Sahil Malhotra, Gomit Chopra, Iza Setia, Chandni Girdhar, Prateek Sachdeva, Param Sahib.

Talking about venturing into the first-ever digital reality space, Siddhartha Roy, COO, Hungama DigitalMedia said, “At Hungama, we’re constantly on the lookout for captivating stories that are different and themed around compelling subjects. We are delighted to have associated with TouchwoodEntertainment Ltd. whose show Make Me Up has provided maximum exposure to the beauty industry,that is fast growing at a rapid pace. With non-fiction programming on the rise, our foray into scripted reality will help build our diverse, yet robust content catalogue. This is a genre that brings with it a high sense of engagement as audiences are presented with influencers they can relate to. This fits perfectly in line with linear television, where several new viewers, who love reality tv, tune in. While Make MeUp sheds the spotlight on the fashion and beauty industry, we will continue to diversify and curate content that enables audiences to discover a host of unique stories.”

Commenting further on associating with Hungama Originals, Kanika Bablani, Founder MakeMeUp & Creative Director at Touchwood Entertainment Ltd said, Touchwood Entertainment is excited to be collaborating with Hungama for the first-ever digital Makeup reality show Make Me Up. With Make MeUp we are able to present to our viewers something that is unique and exclusive. The beauty industry is extremely diverse & providing recognition to aspiring makeup artists of all genres is our vision. The show will break the stereotype against all beauty service providers while giving them an opportunity to showcase their talent & skills.” Make Me Up is now available to stream on Hungama Play. Additionally, it is also available to stream through Hungama Play on MX Player, Vi Movies and TV, Amazon Fire TV Stick, Tata Sky Binge, Tata SkyBinge+, DishSMRT Stick, D2H Stream, DishSMRT Hub, SITI Playtop, ISPs like Meghbela Broadband, Alliance Broadband, ACT Fibernet, and Netplus, and Smart TVs like TCL, OnePlus TV, LG, Sony BRAVIA, CVTE, Toshiba and CloudWalker. It will also be available on Flipkart Video at a later date. Additionally, Hungama’s association with Xiaomi will enable consumers to watch the show via Hungama Play on MiTV.