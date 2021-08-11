Hungama Artist Aloud's Musical Forces Features Genre-specific Original Independent Music

Hungama Artist Aloud, a platform that supports and promotes independent content, today announced the launch of a new property called, Musical Forces. As a part of this, Hungama Artist Aloud will curate and release genre-specific content from leading artists and bands across the country every quarter. Slated for a 15th August launch, Musical Forces, in its first instalment, will feature original songs created by 11 leading Rock bands. All songs and compositions will be available to stream on Hungama Artist Aloud, Hungama Music and all major music streaming platforms.

Hungama Artist Aloud has an eclectic mix lined up for the first edition of Musical Forces. This includes Malang The Band, Delhi Indie Project, Underground Authority, Oxygen on the Rocks, Kolkata Revolutions, The Grooverz, Tapas, Mannfarid, Chabuk, Amarabha Collective and Roohani.

Speaking about concept, Soumini Sridhara Paul, Senior Vice President, Hungama Artist Aloud, said, “Musical Forces perfectly ties in with our core philosophy of creating multi-genre, multi-language and multi-talent independent music properties. A quarter dedicated to each genre gives us ample scope to bring a wide repertoire of artists and bands to our listeners. It also gives listeners the opportunity to build a stronger connect with their favourite bands. Although we have more than 1500 artists currently showcasing their talent via Artist Aloud, we are aware that we have only scraped the surface. Musical Forces allows us to take this showcase deeper and wider.”

Speaking about Musical Forces, Santhanam Srinivasan Iyer aka EPR from Underground Authority said, “We are thrilled to be a part of this unique initiative by Hungama Artist Aloud. Musical Forces will bring into sharp focus independent bands and artists each quarter, thus building greater understanding and appreciation among the audience. As an independent musical band, this idea holds great promise for us since it gives us the opportunity to connect better with fans of the rock genre.”

Discussing the culture of rock music in India, Delhi Indie Project opined, “Rock, as a genre, has been an integral part of the Indian music scene. With the launch of Musical Forces, we are optimistic about further deepening this bond with our audiences. Each band has their own interpretation of rock, and having us all presented on one platform will, no doubt, help the listeners understand nuances and differences of the musical language better. We are glad to be part of the inaugural line-up.”

Talking about the content line up on Musical Forces, Zeeshan Khan from Malang The Band said, “We are excited to launch our band's first single as a part of Hungama Artist Aloud’s Musical Forces. Artist Aloud has been at the forefront of bringing independent music and artists to the centre-stage for over a decade now. With this step, they have renewed their commitment to presenting a wide range of music for aficionados across the country.”

Talking about the first original song from Malang The Band, “Ishq Ka Janaza” that is being launched with Musical Forces, lyricist Zakir Khan (Stand-up Comedian & Writer) said, “Ishq Ka Janaza features a blend of heartfelt lyrics with soulful tunes. With Musical Forces, I hope the song touches millions of music loving hearts across the globe.”

Speaking about rock as a genre, Souvik Chakraborty from Oxygen On The Rocks said, “Rock as a genre has evolved to a great extent and has made its place in the Indian music culture. Over the years, we have seen a variety of creative and innovative ways in which elements of rock have been incorporated in not only fusion but classical music as well. It is this diversity that we presents music to our audience. With Musical Forces, we hope to reach out as many music lovers as possible.”

Musical Forces will launch on Sunday, 15th August and all content will be available for streaming on Hungama Artist Aloud, Hungama Music and all major music streaming platforms.