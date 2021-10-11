Hungama Artist Aloud Launches Independent Artist Reena Mehta's New Single Naina

Hungama Artist Aloud, a platform that supports and promotes independent content, today launched ‘Naina’, the latest single by independent music artist, Reena Mehta. The track, with its meaningful lyrics on an everlasting love that blossoms from childhood, speaks to the hearts of listeners in an earnest, yet romantic, manner. Weaved together with Reena’s velvet-like vocals, the song brings back the nostalgia of old-school love and the process of innocent, yet close, friendships turning into relationships. It is a soulful and soothing composition that seeks to provide listeners hope and motivation to give love another chance in their lives.

Practicing as a doctor and scientist in Sydney, Australia, Reena rose to fame in Bollywood after being chosen to perform with Bhajan Samrat Anup Jalota for the album "Bhool Na Paoge." Reena has sung alongside some of India's leading playback singers like "Kesaria Balam" with Anup Jalota and "Bechainiyan" with playback vocalist Amit Mishra. Her albums "Let's Go Dance" with playback vocalist Nakash Aziz and "Meri Ashiqui" with playback singers Dev Negi for T Series, have also attracted millions of music lovers around the world. Outside of work, Reena, staying true to her passion, has continued to make waves in the music industry having lent her voice for Zee Music’s 'Choom Lu Lab Tere' and 'Saason Ki Tarah' with singers Shahid Mallya and Aaman Trikha respectively. Currently, Reena as part of her company 'Ocean Music and Entertainment' is working on 'Sakha' a feature film themed around women empowerment that's set to release this year.

Speaking about her latest single, Reena Mehta said that “Naina is a song that communicates those feelings of innocent love that we often find ourselves complicating in relationships. The song narrates a tale of old-school love, a friendship that has the potential of turning into something more. It not only brings together two lovers, but also takes listeners on a journey of how close friends from childhood turn into lovers. Naina appreciates the feelings of love and affection and encourages its listeners to let themselves experience the same.”

Elaborating on Hungama Artist Aloud’s support for independent music artists, Soumini Sridhara Paul, Senior Vice President, Hungama Artist Aloud said, “Hungama Artist Aloud offers independent artists the opportunity and the platform to showcase their talent. We are delighted to have an artist like Reena Mehta, who is passionate about her music and is making waves with her voice, with us. I am certain that the track will be appreciated by the listeners for its authenticity, freshness and sincerity.”

‘Naina’ is now available to stream on Hungama Artist Aloud, Hungama Music and all major music streaming platforms.