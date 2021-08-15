How Much Prize Money Does Indian Indian 12 Winner Get?

Indian Idol 12 is the longest-running reality show on the small screen. The show premiered in November 2020 and the grand finale will be aired on August 15. It will be held for 12 mega hours, that is from 12 pm to 12 am. There will be more than 30 acts. We all know that there are six finalists instead of five for this season. The top six contestants are Pawandeep Rajan, Arunita Kanjilal, Sayli Kamble, Shanmukhapriya, Nihal Tauro and Mohd Danish. There is a lot of tension between Pawandeep Rajan and Arunitha Kanjila that who will bag the trophy because they both are in the race with an equal score.

Do you want to know how much amount the winner of Indian Idol 12 will bag? Then check this out. According to some sources, the winner of Indian Idol 12 will get Rs. 25 lakhs and a contract with the music industry. Abhijeet Sawant, the winner of Indian Idol 1, won a prize of Rs 50 lakh as well as an album contract with the T Series. The winners of Indian Idol seasons 2, 3, and 4 — Sandeep Acharya, Prashant Tamang, and Sourabhee Debbarma – were each awarded Rs 1 crore.