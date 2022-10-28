How Much is K Pop Idols Brand Endorsement Deals Worth?

Some of the K-Pop idols are most popular ambassadors for brands. K-pop idols like BLAKCPINK Jennie, Jisoo, Lisa, Rose, G-Dragon, Red Velvet Irene have been the ambassadors for many international brands. But do you know how much they earn through brand endorsements in a year?

BLACKPINK Jennie is Chanel girl, who is an ambassador of the brand since 2018. She reportedly earns 28.4 million dollars.

BLACKPINK Jisoo became the global ambassador for Dior in 2021. She earned a media value of 64.8 million dollars.

BLACKPINK Lisa became the global ambassador of Celine in 202. She reportedly earns 80.9 million USD.

BLACKPINK Rose is Saint Laurent’s ambassador since 2020. She earned 56 million USD in a year.

Red Velvet Irene was appointed as an ambassador of Prada. She earned 1.98 million USD in 2021.

BIGBANG rapper G-Dragon become Chanel’s ambassador in 2017 and earned 4.92 million USD in a year.