Here's Why BTS ARMY Want to Sue Suga

BTS member Suga celebrated his birthday on March 9. We all know that he is a heartthrob for many girls and he enjoys an immense fan following. On his birthday, many hashtags related to Suga trended on Twitter. The hashtags, #WillSueMinYoongi, #ForeverADangerousMan #WillFileAComplaintTodayToo also trended on micro-blogging site.

The new BTS fans might be confused with these hashtags. Don't worry! We are here to tell you. In a fan event that took place in 2014, one of the fans screamed, "Min Yoongi, you're a dangerous man! You dangerous man who makes me have such a hard time... You should be responsible for this. I will sue you, Min Yoongi,” she screamed. The statement grabbed all the attention of the ARMYs and it became popular line among fans.

Now, BTS members are busy with their first live concert in South Korea in over two years. More than 15,000 people have attended the event on Day 1. It was the first large-scale gathering of BTS fans in South Korea since October 2019. They performed live in Los Angeles in November.

Also Read: Inside Pics From BTS Permission To Dance On Stage Seoul Day 1