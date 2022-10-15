Here Is Blackpink Born Pink World Tour Timetable

The Born Pink world tour is going to start from 15 October 2022 and will end on 21 June 2023. BLACKPINK - released the dates and cities of their Born Pink World Tour covering North America, Asia, Europe and Australia.

Born Pink world tour will be held in Seoul, Dallas and Houston on October 15-16, 25 and 29 respectively.

The gorup will start its North America tour on November 2. Here are the dates - Atlanta (2 November), Hamilton (6-7 November), Chicago (10-11 November), Newark (14-15 November) and Los Angeles (19 November).

Europe tour starts on November 30 from London, and then heads to Barcelona (5 December), Cologne (8 December), Paris (11-12 December), Berlin (18 December) and Amsterdam (22 December).

BLACKPINK group will begin its Asia tour from Bangkok on 7-8 January 2023, followed by Hong Kong (13-14 January, 2023), Riyadh (20 January 2023) and Abu Dhabi (28 January 2023).

According to the schedule released by BLACKPINK, there are no concerts in the month of February and will again start their Born Pink World tour on 4 March with a performance in Kuala Lumpur and it is followed by Jakarta (11 March 2023), Kaohsiung (18 March 2023) and Manila (25 March 2023).

In Singapore, BLACKPINK Concert is conducted on 13 May and later the group will perform in Melbourne (10-11 June 2023), Sydney (16-17 June 2023) and Auckland (21 June 2023).