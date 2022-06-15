Heartbreak for BTS ARMY as Bangtan Boys Announce Split to Focus on Individual Growth

K-Pop band BTS celebrated their nine-year-long journey and finally, they announced that they are going on a hiatus to focus on their solo careers. BTS members RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook at the recently held FESTA dinner said that they were going into an indefinite hiatus. The HYBE also issued a statement clarifying that the BTS boys are not going on a hiatus, but will do their solo projects.

The live stream started on a very funny note where the Bangtan Boys joked, drank, and shared some of the incidents from their journey and finally they revealed the shocking news.

Band leader RM said that the K-Pop Idol thing is a constant work and it won't give enough time for them to focus on their individual careers. He further stated that they are now going to take a break.

He said, "I always thought that BTS was different from other groups, but the problem with K-pop and the whole idol system is that they don’t give you time to mature. You have to keep producing music and keep doing something."

Jimin said, "We can’t help but think of our fans no matter what. We want to be the kind of artistes that are remembered by our fans. I think that’s why we are going through a rough patch right now. We are trying to find our identity and that’s an exhausting and long process."

Also Read: BTS Proof Release: Jungkook Wants To Prove Himself Through His Music