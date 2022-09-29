Have You Seen BLACKPINK Jennie's Latest Outfit?

Belts are meant to hold the dress. But how about having a dress made of belts?

Yes, you heard that right. BLACKPINK has changed the versions of wearing belts.

For the release of BLACKPINK’s comeback album, Born Pink, Jennie wore a mini dress made entirely of belts. Jennie gave out completely different vibes in a belted dress from Dion Lee. Dion Lee's official Instagram page posted a picture of Jennie stating that the dress was compromised by the brand's mirror buckle belts.

BLACKPINK's Jennie wore a metallic manicure and a line of silver rhinestones across the bridge of her nose. She also sported an intricate eye wing, which extended outward and then below her eyelids. She added to her accessories with an oversized Chanel heart necklace and a chunky finger ring.

All the other members also wore dresses from Dion Lee. Fans are gushing over Jennie’s new look and commenting “gorgeous Jennie” and “the queen that she is.”

