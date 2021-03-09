Happy Suga Day: 9 Best Yoongi Solo Songs To Listen To On His Birthday

It is the birthday of BTS member Min Yoongi aka Suga. The rapper turns 28 today and fans are busy wishing him on his birthday. There are multiple hashtags trending on Twitter. ARMYs pitched in with meaningful projects in honour of the member.

It is always a festive mood when it comes to the celebration of a BTS member’s birthday. Suga’s birthday becomes a bit more special this year as the member came back after a long break in order to recover from his surgery. Suga was on a break due to his shoulder surgery but now he is back, all fit and fine again. He comes back just in time for the Grammys. This year BTS is nominated for an award and will also grace the stage with a dazzling performance.

Yoongi aka ‘Suga’ aka ‘Agust D’ aka ‘Gloss’ started off as an underground rapper and worked his way up in the industry. This rapper and producer has made many songs and has been credited for more than 100 songs. He is famous for his 2 mixtapes under his alias Agust D and also numerous collabs with artists from Korea and abroad. Suga won many awards both as a member of BTS and for his solo projects.

The South Korean media and ARMYs have given Suga the title of “Genius Producer.” He is also referred to as ‘Min PD’ or ‘Golden Hands Suga’ as whatever songs he produces or features in, it becomes a hit. Suga is also famous for his ‘Tongue Technology’ as he raps at an impressive 9.83 SP BTS's "Cypher Pt. 2: Triptych.”

On the occasion of Genius Producer Min Yoongi’s birthday, let’s take a look at some of the best Yoongi solo tracks. This list includes Suga’s songs as a BTS member and also Agust D tracks.

1. First Love (WINGS)

2. Daechwita (D2)

3. The Last (AGUST D)

4. Trivia: Seesaw (LOVE YOURSELF: ANSWER)

5. Interlude: Shadow (MAP OF THE SOUL: 7)

6. People (D2)

7. Intro: The Most Beautiful Moment in Life (HYYH Pt.1)

8. Agust D (AGUST D)

9. Honsool (D2)

The above list is just a drop in the ocean. A glimpse of the artistic genius of Min Yoongi. There are a lot more songs that Suga has sung or produced. Go discover and dive into his discography.

Happy Birthday, Suga!!