Guess The Price Of BTS Jimin's Black Tee!

BTS members are fashion freaks. They never step back to experiment with their looks and style. They wear different kinds of outfits and ARMY goes gaga over the outfits donned by BTS members. Recently, Jimin was spotted with singer-songwriter duo Arcades.

ARCADES took to their official Instagram handle and shared the pictures in which one could see Jimin with HYBE's in-house producers Slow Rabbit, Prod Evan, and PDogg, Swedish singer-songwriter Garbriel Brandes. The pictures went viral and ARMY's started guessing the date of release of PJMI.

On the other hand, Swedish singer-songwriter Garbriel Brandes also shared a few pictures. ARMYs found Jimin simply stylish. In all black outfit, Jimin looked cool. Now, for those who wanna buy this tee, here is the chance. According to the reports, it is a cotton short sleeve tee-shirt with Casino Graphics printed on the front straight from RHUDE. The cost of the tee is Rs.17,900.