Grammys 2021: Check Out The Full Winners List
One of the biggest night in the music industry came to an end. Filled with amazing performances and many deserving award winners, the 2021 Grammys ended with a blast.
The 63rd Grammy Awards were held in Los Angeles and this time, it was a little different. The seating arrangement was in accordance with the social distancing rules. The award night brought many historic moments. Beyonce won her 28th Grammy award and became the first-ever female artist in history to achieve this feat.
Another historic moment of the night was boyband BTS. The band performed their global-hit song Dynamite and it was their first-ever solo Grammy performance. All the eyes were on BTS as the world watched them make history.
Record of the year was won by Billie Eilish while Taylor Swift took home, the Album of the Year. Here is the full list of Grammys 2021 Winner.
Record of the year- Everything I Wanted by Billie Eilish
Album of the year- Folklore by Taylor Swift
Song of the year- I Can’t Breathe by Dernst Emile II, H.E.R. and Tiara Thomas
Best pop solo performance- Watermelon Sugar by Harry Styles
Best pop duo/group performance- Rain on Me by Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande
Best R&B album- Bigger Love by John Legend
Best R&B performance- Black Parade by Beyonce
Best traditional R&B performance- Anything For You by Ledisi
Best progressive R&B album- It is what it is by Thundercat
Best R&B song- Better Than I Imagined by Robert Glasper, Meshell Ndeogeocello & Gabriella Wilson
Best new artist- Megan Thee Stallion
Best rap performance- Savage by Megan Thee Stallion featuring Beyonce
Best rap song- Savage by Megan Thee Stallion featuring Beyonce
Best rap album- King’s Disease by Nas
Best melodic rap performance- Lockdown by Anderson .Paak
Best traditional pop vocal album- American Standard by James Taylor
Best music video- Brown Skin Girl by Beyonce
Best song written for visual media- No Time to Die by Billie Eilish
Best compilation soundtrack for visual media- Jojo Rabbit
Best score soundtrack for visual media- Joker by Hildur Guonadottir
Best Global music album- Twice as Tall by Burna Boy
Best dance recording- 10% by Kaytranada featuring Kali Uchis
Best dance/electronic album- Bubba by Kaytranada
Best contemporary instrumental album- Live at the Royal Albert Hall by Snarky Puppy
Best rock performance- Shameika by Fiona Apple
Best metal performance- Bum-Rush by Body Count
Best rock album- The New Abnormal by The Strokes
Best rock song- Stay High by Brittany Howard
Best alternative music album- Fetch the Bolt Cutters by Fiona Apple
Best country solo performance- When My Amy Prays by Vince Gill
Best country duo/group performance- 10,000 Hours by Dan + Shay & Justin Bieber
Best country album- Wildcard by Miranda Lambert
Best country song- Crowded Table by Brandi Carlile, Natalie Hemby & Lori McKenna
Best new age album- More Guitar Stories by Jim Kimo West
Best jazz vocal album- Secrets Are the Best Stories by Kurt Elling Featuring Danilo Pérez
Best improvised jazz solo- All Blues by Chick Corea, Soloist Track From Trilogy 2 (Chick Corea, Christian Mcbride & Brian Blade)
Best jazz instrumental album- Trilogy 2 by Chick Corea, Christian McBride & Brian Blade
Best large jazz ensemble album- Data Lords by Maria Schneider Orchestra
Best Latin jazz album- Four Questions by Arturo O’farrill & The Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra
Best gospel performance/song- Movin’ On by Jonathan McReynolds & Mali Music