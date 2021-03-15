Grammys 2021: Check Out The Full Winners List

One of the biggest night in the music industry came to an end. Filled with amazing performances and many deserving award winners, the 2021 Grammys ended with a blast.

The 63rd Grammy Awards were held in Los Angeles and this time, it was a little different. The seating arrangement was in accordance with the social distancing rules. The award night brought many historic moments. Beyonce won her 28th Grammy award and became the first-ever female artist in history to achieve this feat.

Another historic moment of the night was boyband BTS. The band performed their global-hit song Dynamite and it was their first-ever solo Grammy performance. All the eyes were on BTS as the world watched them make history.

Record of the year was won by Billie Eilish while Taylor Swift took home, the Album of the Year. Here is the full list of Grammys 2021 Winner.

Record of the year- Everything I Wanted by Billie Eilish

Album of the year- Folklore by Taylor Swift

Song of the year- I Can’t Breathe by Dernst Emile II, H.E.R. and Tiara Thomas

Best pop solo performance- Watermelon Sugar by Harry Styles

Best pop duo/group performance- Rain on Me by Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande

Best R&B album- Bigger Love by John Legend

Best R&B performance- Black Parade by Beyonce

Best traditional R&B performance- Anything For You by Ledisi

Best progressive R&B album- It is what it is by Thundercat

Best R&B song- Better Than I Imagined by Robert Glasper, Meshell Ndeogeocello & Gabriella Wilson

Best new artist- Megan Thee Stallion

Best rap performance- Savage by Megan Thee Stallion featuring Beyonce

Best rap song- Savage by Megan Thee Stallion featuring Beyonce

Best rap album- King’s Disease by Nas

Best melodic rap performance- Lockdown by Anderson .Paak

Best traditional pop vocal album- American Standard by James Taylor

Best music video- Brown Skin Girl by Beyonce

Best song written for visual media- No Time to Die by Billie Eilish

Best compilation soundtrack for visual media- Jojo Rabbit

Best score soundtrack for visual media- Joker by Hildur Guonadottir

Best Global music album- Twice as Tall by Burna Boy

Best dance recording- 10% by Kaytranada featuring Kali Uchis

Best dance/electronic album- Bubba by Kaytranada

Best contemporary instrumental album- Live at the Royal Albert Hall by Snarky Puppy

Best rock performance- Shameika by Fiona Apple

Best metal performance- Bum-Rush by Body Count

Best rock album- The New Abnormal by The Strokes

Best rock song- Stay High by Brittany Howard

Best alternative music album- Fetch the Bolt Cutters by Fiona Apple

Best country solo performance- When My Amy Prays by Vince Gill

Best country duo/group performance- 10,000 Hours by Dan + Shay & Justin Bieber

Best country album- Wildcard by Miranda Lambert

Best country song- Crowded Table by Brandi Carlile, Natalie Hemby & Lori McKenna

Best new age album- More Guitar Stories by Jim Kimo West

Best jazz vocal album- Secrets Are the Best Stories by Kurt Elling Featuring Danilo Pérez

Best improvised jazz solo- All Blues by Chick Corea, Soloist Track From Trilogy 2 (Chick Corea, Christian Mcbride & Brian Blade)

Best jazz instrumental album- Trilogy 2 by Chick Corea, Christian McBride & Brian Blade

Best large jazz ensemble album- Data Lords by Maria Schneider Orchestra

Best Latin jazz album- Four Questions by Arturo O’farrill & The Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra

Best gospel performance/song- Movin’ On by Jonathan McReynolds & Mali Music