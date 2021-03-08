Grammys 2021: BTS, Taylor Swift, Cardi B and More in The Performers Lineup

Grammys 2021 is here and in less than a week, we will know who all won the prestigious award. A few hours ago, the Recording Academy revealed the list of performers for this year and it is just as everyone expected. The award show will have many great performances to look forward to.

The award show which is to air on March 14 at 8 p.m. on CBS will be hosted by Trevor Noah. It will be a fun night with performances by many great artists including BTS, Taylor Swift, Bad Bunny, Black Pumas, Cardi B, Brandi Carlile, DaBaby, Doja Cat, Billie Eilish, Mickey Guyton, Haim, Brittany Howard, Miranda Lambert, Lil Baby, Dua Lipa, Chris Martin, John Mayer, Megan Thee Stallion, Harry Styles Maren Morris, Post Malone and Roddy Ricch.

There are three performers with a whopping six nominations. It is Taylor Swift, Dua Lipa and Roddy Ricch. But these aren’t the highest nominated artist. It was Beyoncé with nine nominations; she became the most nominated artist, but will not be performing at the award show.

As it is difficult to have a live audience, this time the award show will mostly be held on the online platform, a virtual event.

The audience is excited about the night. Fans are anticipating amazing performances from their favourite artist. Excitement is high, but also this time people are really looking forward to the South Korean boyband BTS. This time, the band will be performing a solo stage after having a collab with Lil Nas, last year.

Apart from BTS, former One Direction member Harry Styles has got eyes on him. Also Taylor Swift will mostly perform songs from her hit Grammy-nominated album, ‘Folklore.’

Catch the Grammys on March 14 at 8 p.m. on CBS.