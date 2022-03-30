Good News For BTS Member J-Hope Fans!

Good news for J Hope fans... We all know that he had tested positive for Covid-19 recently. Now, J-Hope has made a full recovery from coronavirus and is ready to go to the US to attend the Grammy Awards. BTS agency confirmed the news on March 30. They said that, "We would like to inform you that BTS member j-hope has made a full recovery from Covid-19 and his quarantine has concluded as of today, March 30."

"J-Hope has been administering self-treatment at home since last Wednesday and as his quarantine has concluded, j-hope can resume his activities starting from today. He experienced mild symptoms of a sore throat during his quarantine, but he is recovering fast," BTS management company BigHit Entertainment said in a statement, posted on fan community forum Weverse.

"We would like to express our sincere gratitude to the fans who have shown concerns for our artists' health and also to the staff members of the health authorities working tirelessly to overcome the pandemic," the statement further read.

On the other hand, recently, Jungkook also tested positive for COVID-19 after landing in Las Vegas.

BTS members RM, Jin, Jimin, V, Suga, J-Hope,and Jungkook are going to perform at the Grammys scheduled to take place on April 4 followed by BTS’ concert Permission To Dance On Stage: Las Vegas.

