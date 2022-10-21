(G)I-DLE Mini Album I Love Rules Domestic, International Charts

(G)I-DLE have made their highly-anticipated comeback with their fifth mini album "I love" and its title track "Nxde" They are already ruling international and domestic charts with their latest comeback, "I love" had already hit No. 1 on iTunes Top Albums charts in at least 40 different regions while "Nxde" is charting at No. 1 on Melon, Genie, Bugs, and FLO.

Meanwhile, as of 10:30 p.m. KST on October 19, “Nxde” was still charting at No. 1 on multiple domestic real-time music charts, including Melon, Genie, Bugs, and FLO.

(G)I-dle, stylized in all caps, is a South Korean girl group formed by Cube Entertainment in 2018. The group consists of five members: Miyeon, Minnie, Soyeon, Yuqi and Shuhua. Originally a sextet, Soojin left the lineup on August 14, 2021.