(G)I-DLE Creates Record With Nxde As Its Their First Album To Reach 100 Million Views

(G)I-DLE Breaks Their Own Record With The Album Nxde.

By 10 am, KST on November 4, (G)I-DLE’s music video for their newest title track “Nxde” surpassed 100 million views on YouTube, making it their seventh music video to do so after “LATATA,” “Oh my god,” “HANN,” “LION,” “TOMBOY,” and “HWAA.”

(G)I-DLE originally released the music video for “Nxde” on October 17 at p. KST, and within just 17 days 16 hours the song touched the 100 million milestones.

“Nxde” is now (G)I-DLE’s fastest music video ever to hit the 100 million mark, easily breaking their previous record of approximately 46 days and 14 hours set by “TOMBOY” earlier this year.

