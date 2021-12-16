Get Ready for Musical New Year With Universal Pictures’ Sing 2

All set to take their fans on the biggest musical journey, Universal Pictures has announced the release date of their much-awaited animated movie, Sing 2. The star-studded sequel, releasing on December 31, is the second instalment to the blockbuster hit, Sing that released in 2016. As actors Matthew McConaughey, Reese Witherspoon, Scarlett Johansson, Taron Egerton, Nick Kroll and Tori Kelly reprise their roles, this time around, the story, feel, performance and music are going to get all the more better.

In the movie, Mr. Moon attempts to debut his show at the Crystal Tower Theater by promising the producer about a special appearance by Clay Calloway, a well-known retired musician. The film revolves around 40 plus classic rock and pop hit songs, which adds signature humour and heart into the definitive feel-good cinematic version. And, of course you can’t possibly miss the quotable punch lines. Fans will be left at the very edge of their seats, both with excitement, realisations and laughter, as the trailer braces them for a series of musical animated comedy.

Among Sing franchise, the newcomer is Bono, who plays the roaring rock legend Clay Calloway, a recluse, who the Koala Buster Moon aka McConaughey and friends attempt to bring out of his self-inflicted retirement. Sing 2 is written and directed by Garth Jennings, who helmed the original.

Buster Moon's cast of performers will lighten up the big screen once again. Don’t miss as Sing 2 hits theaters near you on December 31

