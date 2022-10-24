Five Favourite Series of BLACKPINK Jennie

BLACKPINK Jennie is a huge fan of the Hollywood series.

In an interview with The Swoon, the BLACKPINK members Lisa and Jennie revealed that out of the four members, both of them binge-watch a lot. And Jennie is the one who prefers to binge-watch a lot.

One of Jennie's favourite K-dramas is Squid Game starring her close friend Jung Ho-Yeon.

Here are five favourite Web Series of BLACKPINK Jennie that every BLINK should watch.

1. Beyond Evil

When a fan asked Jennie on V LIVE chat what she had been recently binge-watching, the K-pop idol said she had been religiously watching Beyond Evil.

2. Game of Thrones:

During a live stream in 2018, Jennie was asked whether she had finished watching the HBO series Game of Thrones and she replied that she had already watched all the seasons and was eagerly waiting for the latest one.

3. Stranger Things

Back in 2018 live stream, Jennie also mentioned her love for the popular Netflix drama "Stranger Things". She stated that she loves the show to the core and mentioned that she would rewatch the show until the next season was out.

4. Money Heist

Jennie recommended Money Heist or La Casa De Papel to her fans on Weverse when they asked her for a drama to watch. She also showed the gifts that she had received from the Money Heist production on her Instagram story, which contained props and costumes from the show, including the iconic mask.

5. The Vampire Diaries

Jennie has previously stated that The Vampire Diaries was a show that she used to binge-watch repeatedly during her trainee days at YG Entertainment. She even met the crew while she was a trainee under YG Entertainment.

