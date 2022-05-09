First Gay K Pop Idol Holland Unknown Facts

Kpop News: Following the recent event involving K-Pop artist Holland, netizens all around the world are attempting to raise awareness about the LGBTQ community and their oppression within the business. A group of people attacked the singer for his sexuality.

Holland is the first, and maybe only, K-Pop Idol to openly announce his sexual orientation, making him the sole homosexual K-Pop Idol. The musician recently opened up about being attacked by a group of people in Itaewon, South Korea, after being called a slur. Because of his sexuality, the singer was targeted.

He informed his supporters of the news after posting a photo of himself on social media. "Last night, I was walking around Itaewon with my manager and a friend. Suddenly, a stranger approached me and hit me on the face twice, calling me "a dirty gay." Now I have a scar on my face and I’m going to the hospital soon."

"This is obviously a hate crime. The fact that my sexuality as gay is public should never expose me to this kind of violence. Nor any other LGBT+ and all elders, women and minorities in this world. This happening in 2022 shows the sad reality of LGBT+ human rights. I reported to the police, and I hope the case is well solved. This should never happen to anybody in this world, no matter who you are. I wish our world is filled with more love and hope rather than hate and violence," he continued.

This isn't the first time something like this has happened to Holland; the singer has previously been abused because of his sexuality. Holland recalls telling his best buddy about his sexuality at school, only to be harassed and physically abused as a result.

"People look to me to represent the LGBT community in Korea at the moment. They support me and look at me that way, so there’s no reason for me to refuse. I will fight for the rights of the LGBT community in Korea. All the actions that I foresee from my music, the message that I send, and what I write, all of that intends to resolve and change the traditionalist views in Korea," he shared.

Speaking about the discrimination, he said, "I feel like if someone had an issue with me because of my sexuality, then they wouldn’t even work with me in the first place."