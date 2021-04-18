Fans Loving Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar’s Chemistry in New Song Madhanya

Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar became one of the most liked couples during and after Bigg Boss 14. Their love for each other was adored by all the fans. Everyone felt happy as they witnessed the happy love confession moment between the couple during the Valentines episode and wished to see more of these two in the coming months.

Well, their wish has finally come true as the couple was seen in the recently released Music video, Madhanya. Both Disha and Rahul look absolutely amazing in the video. Fans shared that it doesn’t seem like acting as everything is so natural. DisHul has planned to get married this year, owing to that, this video looks even more surreal. Many said that when these two get married, it will be as beautiful as it was in the video.

The video released on YouTube today and is already being loved by fans all around the country. Rahul Vaidya and Asees Kaur sang this track which is composed by Lijo George and DJ Chetas. Both Vaidya and Parmar look happy while getting married. The video also shows all the rituals and celebration. The lyrics go with the vibe of the video and blends really well.

Fans are in love with the video as Madhanya is trending on Twitter. “Not just his magical voice, but his every act, esp the Bidaai part, then reassuring his Bride, his loving gestures, touched my heart,” said one fan.

“Hence proved, the best comes in the end !!! Such a beautiful rendition @rahulvaidya23. Needless to say, the entire team has done a commendable job. Going by the feel of it, there are no two ways about the fact that the video will be awesome too! #RahulVaidya #DishaParmar #Madhanya,” wrote another fan on Twitter.

Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar

Rahul Vaidya is known for his soulful performances during Indian Idol season 1. He was the runner up of Bigg Boss season 14 and was loved by many during the course of the show. Disha on the other hand is a well-known TV actor. She acted in one of the famous serials of that time, Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara.

