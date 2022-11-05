Fans Faint at NCT 127 Neo City: The Link Concert Jakarta

NCT 127's recent concert in Indonesia ended soon because 30-plus fans fainted during the concert.



On November 4, NCT 127 held the first night of their “Neo City: The Link” concert in Jakarta at the Indonesia Convention Exhibition.

A lot of bad things happened at once only for the boy band NCT 127. Before the start of Rocky’s performance, the group got a bomb threat and the security personnel checked everything and found out there was no bomb.

Later, the fans standing in the fan pit started pushing each other. After the members realised that the situation was going worse, they stopped the music and one of the members Doyoung even said “Safety is what’s most important. Let’s make a promise not to push.”

But the chaos among the fans continued. So the members had to leave the stage.

According to local police, at least 30 members of the crowd fainted and were subsequently taken to the hospital.

Later that night, Dyandra Global Edutainment—the organizer of NCT 127’s Jakarta concert—released a formal statement regarding the incident.

Their full English statement is as follows:

Hello, we are from Dyandra Global Edutainment.

Below is our explanation regarding the halt of the NCT 127 2ND TOUR “NEO CITY: JAKARTA – THE LINK” concert on November 4 and the announcement for the November 5 show.

We have been informed about the general rules and safety procedures in advance, as well as advising our security team to remain in an orderly manner while the show goes on. However, an unforeseen circumstance happened at the end of the show. Concert [attendees in] the standing section appeared to go unorganized, which resulted in chaos and eventually led to the halt of the show for the sake of their safety.

We’re very grateful that no one was injured. However, as we put the safety and security of the audience as our top priority, the halt of the show became inevitable.

We’re deeply sorry for everyone who came to our Day 1 show for not being able to enjoy the concert until the end.

We would also like to apologize to all members of NCT 127 and SM Entertainment for not making the desired concert possible.

To make amends for today’s incident and give the best experience, we will add more paramedics and security personnel for the Day 2 show.

We will continue to work closely with the local police and work as hard as we could to avoid any incidents from happening again.

We also encouraged tomorrow’s audience to maintain safety procedures during the event.

Thank you.”