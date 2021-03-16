Fans Can’t Wait For Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla’s Marjaneya MV Release

Abhinav Shukla and Rubina Dilaik are favourite Bigg Boss 14 couple. The fans loved their bond in the show and since the end of BB14; they have been waiting to see this pair together in a project. Well, their wish has come true.

The couple will be seen in Neha Kakkar’s upcoming song, ‘Marjaneya.’ The music video will be released on March 18. A poster for the song was released recently. We can see the couple wearing vibrant clothes. Abhinav gives a fun expression as Rubina is seen pulling his ear.

Rubina and Abhinav shared the poster on their Instagram page and on Twitter as well. “Super excited to announce our #first feat @ashukla09 in @nehakakkar ‘s #marjaneya,” wrote Rubina.

Both Rubina and Abhinav shared the second poster on their social media page. Rubina Dilaik shared the second poster of Marjaneya on March 14 and wrote, “Can’t Keep Calm #marjaneya.” Later Abhinav as well shared the poster and captioned it, “Few days to go and here is our second poster of ‘Marjaneya.”

The couple was seen in Bigg Boss 14 together. Their journey started with trying to know each other better and trying to give another chance to their relationship. The couple got married in June 2018, but their relationship started getting complicated. To give themselves another chance, they came in Bigg Boss 14. Over time, the couple became closer and stood for each other throughout the show.

The song will be released on March 18, 2021. Ahead of the song’s release, fans are busy celebrating and trending hashtags. Their excitement level is on a high right now. Twitter was filled with happy comments.

Sharing their excitement, one user wrote, “So happy to see my Apple and Orange in a music video. Can’t Wait.”

Another user shared that they are ready for the release and will be listening to the song on repeat when it releases. “I am excited about the release of Marjaneya. I know Rubina and Abhinav will look amazing. Already prepared to listen to the song and watch the video on repeat. #RubiNav.”