Fans Are Loving Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla’s Chemistry in Marjaneya Video

The wait is finally over as the much-anticipated music video for Marjaneya is here. Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla who were seen together in Bigg Boss 14 became one of the favourite couple. Viewers loved the way they stood for each other and defended each other.

The fans of this couple have waited for a long time to see them working together on a project. Well, their wish has come true. RubiNav were seen in Neha Kakkar’s new Music video ‘Marjaneya.’ Both Rubina and Abhinav released posters for the song and told the fans to anticipate the video as it is going to be good.

A poster for the song that was released earlier shows the couple having fun messing with each other. We can see the couple wearing vibrant clothes. Abhinav gives a fun expression as Rubina is seen pulling his ear.

The music video dropped at 11 AM today, March 18. It was a long wait for the fans, so as soon as the video was out, they didn’t wait for a second and went to see the video. It was a lovely MV with some sweet and angry moments. Rubina tries to get Abhinav’s attention as he is busy working. Abhinav sees that and doesn’t leave a chance to make her happy.

The costumes were well thought out and suit their personality well. Rubina looks pretty throughout the MV while Abhinav gives out the typical boyfriend vibes.

Neha Kakkar doesn’t fail to deliver. Once again, her track is filled with charming and romantic lyrics. Her voice adds to the vibe of the song. The lyrics are by Babbu while the video was directed by Rajan Bir. With the lyrics like “Kade bahr laja, Koi film dikha, Kade pyar naal, Koi gal sunaa, Banya rehnaa talwar asi tere nai rehna, Marjaneya” and RubiNav in the video, it was just what the fans wanted.

RubiNav fans were seen trending hashtags on Twitter. They are loving the video and chemistry between Rubina and Abhinav. Social media is all praises for the couple. One fan wrote, “Our RubiNav looks the best. The best couple on TV. # Marjaneya.”

