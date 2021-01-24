Enhypen Member Ni-Ki Covers BTS Jimin’s Lie

A couple hours earlier, Enhypen’s member Ni-Ki shared a dance cover video with his fans. He was seen dancing to BTS member Jimin’s solo track, Lie which was part of BTS’s hit 2016 album, Wings. The video was uploaded on Youtube and was shared on Enhypen’s official twitter account.

Ni-Ki really did an amazing job as we can see in the video, he is wearing a plain white shirt with black jeans and dancing in front of an empty room. This was the exact same setting for BTS Jimin’s Lie music video. In the Lie MV that was released back in 2016, Jimin can also be seen wearing a similar outfit while performing in an almost empty room.

Fans couldn’t contain their excitement. Both ENGENEs (Enhypen’s fandom) and ARMYs (BTS’ fandom) were all praises for the Enhypen member. Both fandoms are currently busy pointing out similarities in Ni-Ki and Jimin’s performances and are stunned upon seeing just how accurate Ni-Ki’s cover was. Some ARMYs even said that this is Lie’s best dance cover till date.

Enhypen is a seven member kpop idol group that debuted in November 2020. The group was formed through reality survival show, I-land which was organized by Belift Lab in collaboration with entertainment companies like CJ E&M and Big Hit Entertainment. In the final episode of the show, BTS went to support their soon to be junior-group.

Enhypen debuted with their extended play (EP) BORDER : DAY ONE on November 30, 2020 with ‘Given-Taken’ being the title track. The song featured powerful yet soulful vocals of the members.

Enhypen’s maknae Ni-Ki has definitely surprised both fandoms and made them happy with his amazing cover of Jimin sunbaenim's Lie.

Jimin's Lie MV that was released in September 2016

Take a look at Ni-Ki's 'Lie' cover dance on Youtube:

Upon seeing the original and cover dance video, you will realize just how accurate the cover is.

Check out some of the best reactions from ENGENEs and ARMYs

the amount of niki's body control is insane,, as a dancer im so amazed how did niki performed jimin's lie, also he knows where to point out the movements,,, kudos to niki 🥺🥺💗💗💗💗@ENHYPEN_members pic.twitter.com/c5sqpPfM6j — jaineᴱᴺ⁻⁷ is studying! (@hasunooeul) January 24, 2021

Niki lie dance cover He's so good, he killed it right there! 💜

Niki is so amazing❤️I'm screaming 😱💕@ENHYPEN_members Link: https://t.co/1OhHaj8uX8 pic.twitter.com/YD2gK8dDlK — nclbln✨ (@jmnncl20) January 24, 2021

NIKI DOING A DANCE COVER OF LIEE HE LITERALLY SAID I TOLD YOU I AM GREAT IN DANCING I NEVER LIE😉 YESSSSS😭😭😭😭 — Mar-gaux (@JaketheENHYPEN) January 24, 2021

ENHYPEN Niki covered Jimin's "LIE" wahhh

COLLABORATION plsss! — S H I N S H I N | Y E L L O W H E A R T (@SHANIALLANETA1) January 24, 2021