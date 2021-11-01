Don't Miss Punjabi Version Of Manike Mage Hithe Song

Manike Mage Hithe song needs no introduction, right! Yes... Sri Lankan singer Yohani Diloka De Silva won the hearts of the audience with the song and she has received international acclaim as well. After this song, Yohani got a chance to sing a song for a Bollywood movie as well. Manike Mage Hithe is a 2020 Sinhala song by Satheeshan Rathnayaka.

After Manike Mage Hithe song, most of the singers are doing cover songs and are also coming up with their own versions of the song in different languages. Now, a Punjabi version of the song is going viral on all social media platforms. The video was uploaded on YouTube by Singer Neha Aroora with Aanuj Gupta. Here is the song, just give a look at it.