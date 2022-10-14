DJ Snake Hyderabad Concert Date, Venue and Ticket Price

DJ Snake Hyderabad Concert Date: DJ Snake aka William Grigahcine is going to entertain the audiences of Hyderabad on November 30. Recently, we have seen Alan Walker's perfromance and now it's time to get ready for DJ Snake's concert. The venue is not yet decided.

The French EDM artist has announced a six-city tour in India as part of his concert series, Sunburn Arena.

Here is the ticket price for DJ Snake Hyderabad concert according to bookmyshow.

The ticket for entry of one person in the GA Zone is Rs. 1,499

The ticket for entry of one person in the VIP Phase 1 is Rs. 2,999

The ticket for entry of one person in the Fanpit Phase 1 is Rs. 4,999

Here are few more details:

Gold - Rs. 88,500

A total of 5 persons are allowed.

2 bottles of premium liquor (Vodka or whiskey).

6 beers and 6 Red Bull.

Dedicated entry and exit.

Premium F&B services.

Elevated Viewing Platform.

Platinum - Rs. 1,77,000

Entry for 10 persons

Three bottles of permium liquor either vodka or whiskey is provided along with 18 beers and 18 Red bull. There will be a a dedicated entry and exit.

Premium F&B Services.

Elevated Viewing Platform.

Diamond - Rs.2,95,000

A total of 15 persons are allowed. 4 bottles of premium liquor ((Vodka or whiskey) is provided with 1 Champagne, 24 beers and 24 REd Bulls. There will be a a dedicated entry and exit.

Premium F&B Services.

Elevated Viewing Platform.

The Early Bird GA tickets, Early Bird VIP and Early Bird Fanpit tickets were sold out.