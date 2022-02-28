Did Priyanka Chopra Confirm BTS India Tour on Global Citizen Live?

After their appearance as the opening act at the 24-hour 2021 Global Citizen Festival, BTS left the army ecstatic. When the septet's pre-recorded performance from Seoul hit the stage, audiences swayed to Butter, giving supporters and well-wishers all over the world "Permission to Dance." Not only that, but the band also performed "My Universe," a song from their brand-new collaboration with British band Coldplay, virtually. Needless to say, portions of the concert, which featured Jin, Jimin, RM, V, J-Hope, SUGA, and JungKook on larger screens while Chris Martin and other members sang on the stage, have flooded social media.

Furthermore, it would be a mistake to claim that this is all that is trending on Twitter's high tides. BTS, who has yet to visit our country, India, appears to be planning to make the AMRY in the country happy! Obviously, through visiting and touring. No, there hasn't been an official announcement, but it's a hunch based on the fact that the band's performance was followed by a major appearance by bonafide Desi Girl Priyanka Chopra at the Global Citizen Festival. The actress was in Paris for the same occasion as a presenter, and while all eyes were on her, the BTS act that followed turned even more heads, and in a big way!

Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor made a special appearance just before the K-pop group's performance, and ARMY is now certain that BTS will perform in India. That's how it is! Nothing is established yet, although there is a concept known as "wishful thinking" and the power of manifestation.

Additionally, Chris Martin of Coldplay recently spoke out about the septet and their collaboration, which BTS singer RM revealed was dedicated to the Army. In a 12 minute documentary, he said, "It’s very special to me that the most popular artists in the world speak Korean and are like a group of brothers, not from the West. It feels very hopeful to me, in terms of thinking of the world as one family. Then, of course, when you see who they are and their songs, it’s really a message of togetherness, and being yourself."

**Sees Priyanka Chopra hosing the #GlobalCitizenLive and remembers BTS will be performing**



Armys : Omgg Priyanka!!sksjsj BTS IS COMING TO INDIA CONFIRMED!!😭😭 — Sαҽ⁷🍒 ia📚 (@daebakbangtang) September 25, 2021

Honestly believe me the day when Priyanka × BTS interaction happens it's gonna go down in History like the sky is gonna trun pink & purple and they gonna bless us with some very motivational words and many positive things..

There I said it. pic.twitter.com/93VqexfrNf — D.🏺 (@flowofstream) September 25, 2021

priyanka chopra : so,next artist is BT-

Indiamys : yes BTS coming India, get ready ur a$$!! — Ishi⁷ busy in coding (@KTHsaxyphonist) September 25, 2021

Priyanka Chopra and BTS making us proud 😍😍😍 #GlobalCitizenLive pic.twitter.com/q1ydaFrNtL — meprihud (@cyn1267) September 25, 2021

