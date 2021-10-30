Day One Launches First Single Kyun? composed by Pina Colada Blues

National, October 29, 2021: Just like his name which takes inspiration from a cocktail that’s tonic for the soul; producer, composer, Pina Colada Blues has been creating refreshing tracks across various formats of music such as dream, electro-pop, trap, hip-hop, R&B, Carnatic and eastern infused western styles. Weaving magic with his tunes once again, Label Day One announces Pina Colada Blues’, very-first Hindi single titled ‘Kyun?’. Having won hearts with its Malayalam version titled Akalukayo, released earlier this year, the recently released track is a treat for his Hindi-speaking listeners as it marks Pina Colada Blues debut in the Hindi music space. Audience can listen to the song here

A track that strikes an emotional chord from the get-go, the refreshing number ‘Kyun?’ Kyun? is a ballad that talks about the acceptance about a failing relationship. It talks about people drifting away due to reasons that cannot be fixed.

Perfectly reflecting the mood, the song, just like a cocktail, is a fusion of sounds that bring together the genres of Big Band, Acoustic Pop with elements of jazz (with a fine saxophone solo that will leave you hooked). The song, penned by Ritendra Dirghangi, was composed, arranged, and produced by Pina Colada Blues and features Mridul Anil on the vocals.

Pina Colada Blues says, “Music gives me the platform to connect with the masses and through ‘Day One, I am taking it a step ahead by blurring the boundaries of languages and genres with my music and this song ‘Kyun?’. This is my first Hindi single, and I hope to take this creation to a larger audience. With this song, I have added a touch of Jazz to makes it different from other songs belonging to this genre. Made with all soul and heart, I have tried to showcase the purest of emotions in the song and I really do hope the audience will relate to it too.”