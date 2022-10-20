Congratulations Lisa Trending on Twitter, Know Why

MONEY exclusive performance video by LISA reached 700M views on YouTube and became the fastest performance video by a K-pop female soloist to achieve the milestone.

Lisa became the only Korean and BLACKPINK member to achieve the feat.

Lisa recently won a prize for her solo album also.

BLINKS are so happy with her milestone that they have started trending the hashtag “Congratulations Lisa”.

Have a look at the happy tweets of BLIKNS

Congratulations Lisa!#MONEY700MYTViews #LALISA #LISA #MONEY #SG pic.twitter.com/aBwwEVcy93 — 🏆👩‍🚀LALISA GLOBAL (@Lsglobal_) October 20, 2022

