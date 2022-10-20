Congratulations Lisa Trending on Twitter, Know Why
MONEY exclusive performance video by LISA reached 700M views on YouTube and became the fastest performance video by a K-pop female soloist to achieve the milestone.
Lisa became the only Korean and BLACKPINK member to achieve the feat.
Lisa recently won a prize for her solo album also.
BLINKS are so happy with her milestone that they have started trending the hashtag “Congratulations Lisa”.
Have a look at the happy tweets of BLIKNS
#LISA - '#MONEY' EXCLUSIVE PERFORMANCE VIDEO REACHES 700 MILLION VIEWS
Congratulations Lisa! 👏#MONEY700MYTViews
(ctto) pic.twitter.com/2PzyWTxb04
— Z ⁰¹¹² | ⁰³²⁷ (@Malik_Manoban) October 20, 2022
MONEY exclusive performance video by LISA reached 700M views on YouTube and became the fastest performance video by K-pop female soloist that achieved this milestone
Congratulations Lisa!#MONEY700MYTViews #LALISA #LISA #MONEY #SG pic.twitter.com/aBwwEVcy93
— 🏆👩🚀LALISA GLOBAL (@Lsglobal_) October 20, 2022
LISA joins @BLACKPINK as the only artists in YouTube’s history with dance videos surpassing 700 million views. Congratulations, Lili! 🥰🥳#MONEY700MYTViews#LISA #LALISA #MONEY #SG pic.twitter.com/XRJgXsbZMZ
— 🏆👩🏻🚀 TEAM LISA PH (@TeamLisaPH) October 20, 2022
Congratulations Lisa! So proud!! #MONEY700MYTViews #LALISA #LISA #MONEY #SG pic.twitter.com/Cd6qyF84NT
— 🏆🧑🏼🚀 LM®️ 리사! ᴮᴼᴿᴺ ᴾᴵᴺᴷ (@aora2010) October 20, 2022
#LISA - #MONEY
EXCLUSIVE PERFORMANCE VIDEO REACHES 700 MILLION VIEWS
Congratulations Lisa! 👏🎉🎉🎉#MONEY700MYTViews 🔗@YouTube #LISA #LALISA #MONEY #SG pic.twitter.com/B78hFGn23C
— ✮☃ 乃ㄖ乃ㄖ³²⁷˒˒ツ✮ (@twiBOWbo) October 20, 2022
Congratulations, LISA!! 🔥🔥🔥🤑 https://t.co/FiBqCF2et3
— JV (@jvblinkue) October 20, 2022
