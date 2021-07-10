Chingari, Gringo Entertainments to Promote Regional Music

Chingari, India’s loved Socio-Commerce App, has partnered with the popular Punjabi music label, Gringo Entertainments, with an aim of supporting independent artists and regional music from across the country. While both brands envision a shared interest of being the catalyst for growth for independent artists and content creators having the potential to captivate hearts, the collaboration is a step towards furthering this goal.

The association will focus on strategically developing branding strategies that maximize the growth for both brands. Gringo Entertainments, within a short span of 2 years, has released over 49 popular Punjabi music videos featuring renowned artists such as Parmish Verma and Shipra Goyal amongst others. Through this collaboration, Chingari will associate as the socio-commerce partner for the music label and likewise all songs produced by Gringo Entertainments will be promoted on the Chingari app. This will offer the users on the platform first-hand access to the latest Punjabi songs produced by Gringo Entertainments.

Speaking on this partnership, Sumit Ghosh, CEO & Co-founder - Chingari said, “The very objective behind the formation of Chingari was to become a platform that fosters the growth of art and artists and this collaboration is one of the many steps that the brand has taken in the direction of fulfilling this objective. Gringo Entertainments is one of the fastest-growing music labels in the country; it has become a source of motivation and entertainment for the entire audience and hence we are sure that this collaboration will enthrall the audience with energetic and musical Punjabi beats.”

The two brands have over the years focused on creating an authentic ecosystem for independent content creators. Chingari has collaborated with several renowned celebrities and brands to create a mark on the countrywide audience. On the other hand, Gringo Entertainments has become one of the most trusted music labels in the industry owing to its renowned music and extensive promotion base.

Delighted about the two brands coming on board, GS Sandhu and AS Mac, Founder, Gringo Entertainments said, “Working in the music industry has always been a dream. With strategic planning and collaborations with renowned Punjabi stars, we have been able to release back-to-back tracks, which made our company stand strong in the industry. With our collaboration with Chingari, we hope our music content will get a wider reach amongst the right target audience.”

The two brands will primarily focus on branding and promotions, to maximize audience growth and expansion. Speaking on the specifics, Deepak Salvi, COO & Co-founder - Chingari said, “With Chingari, Gringo Entertainments can be assured of audience-specific branding and promotions, ensuring better market penetration. Associating as the official socio-commerce partner for all music videos produced by Gringo Entertainments, they can expect an array of innovatively exciting strategies for the brand’s reach, while the audiences can begin the countdown to some amazing music tracks in the time to come.”

Chingari has constantly been partnering with authentic brands that cater to the entertainment and creative needs of the Indian audience. It’s a genuine effort to not just stay as the country’s most-loved social media app, but also be among the most valued platforms that cater to the artist's aspirations.