Chingari’s World Music Day Concert Hits the Right Note for India’s Pandemic Relief

Music connects people like none other. And if used for a purpose, the chords strike at a whole different scale. Chingari - India’s favorite Short-Video Sharing platform, with a user base of 70 Million + recently tasted this melodious musical success with its ‘Chingari World Music Day Concert’ under #MusicForACause. The event, presented by Flipkart and co-powered by Ustraa, aimed at offering aid towards India’s pandemic relief by donating 100% of its profits. The main purpose was to stand by the country in its hour of need, along with providing musical relief to every user.

‘Success’ would be too small an expression to describe the love and response the event garnered. Thanks to Chingari’s biggest gratification – An opportunity for every user to shine with celebs. 2 selected Winners shared the stage while singing with celebs.

The event that kick-started at 6 pm, witnessed a wave of audiences coming from its existing user base as well as new participants turning out in huge numbers. What attracted many users was it gave content curators of every genre an opportunity to share Chingari's platform with prominent personalities. “Genuine opportunities like these dissolve borders and offer a stage to talented curators from every corner of India. That’s a major motivation for us to dream big. Can’t thank Chingari enough for making this a reality”, exclaimed one of the creators.

Chingari, as an ever-evolving short-video sharing platform, has been a front-runner for out-of-the-box fun engagements.

Sumit Ghosh, Co-founder & CEO - Chingari App, reveals, “Chingari does not believe in being just a run-of-the-mill short-video sharing platform. When we call ourselves leaders in the field, we stand by our word. And this ‘Chingari World Music Day Concert’ under #MusicForACause was our way to connect with the ever-growing user base and keep them engaged in a manner that they enjoy as well as feel included. The event gave users to come together for a good cause too. It was all about staying entertained while being absolutely safe, being useful, and having a great time under a single roof. Then of course, the joy of winning something. That makes the overall experience so much fun and memorable.”

Deepak Salvi, Co-founder & COO - Chingari App, resonates the feeling. “We, at Chingari, are aware of the brutal scars that the pandemic has etched in our hearts permanently. But that shouldn’t stop us from enjoying and being there for each other in such times. Chingari’s concert under #Musicforacause was just the breather that everyone needed. People’s tremendous response is proof that they want to enjoy and prefer doing it through music. The huge profit donated to the pandemic relief support has left us smiling and reveals that the Chingari family wears its heart on its sleeve. We look forward to rolling out more such activities in the coming times.

The concert saw a huge line-up of celeb performers – From the iconic Salim Merchant of the Salim-Sulaiman duo, singer-composer Ved Sharma, singer-composer Sahil Sharma, singer-composer Rupinn Pahwa to the glamorous singer-actress Khushboo Grewal, Romanian singer-songwriters Kate Linn & Dharia, Indian Idol Season 1 finalist Harish Moyal, Abhijit Sawant, and Paroma Dasgupta, it was a star-studded event.

Thanking all the partners for their association, who made this event an immense success in their own ways like - Title Sponsor - Flipkart, Co - Powered by Ustraa, Music Partner – T-series, Entertainment Partner – Merchant Records, Thrace Music, Coinage Records, Celebrity Fan Partner – TrueFan, Radio Partner – Radio City, Media Partner - PDP Media and robust support by Rotary Club.

The ‘Chingari World Music Day Concert’ under #Musicforacause successfully achieved musical fun while supporting the country in fighting the pandemic.