Check How Many Views BTS First Music Video No More Dream Got?

On June 14, Bangtan Boys shocked not only the fans of BTS but also others. After their nine-year-long journey, BTS on Tuesday announced that the group is going on a hiatus to focus on their solo careers. The band, which has sold over 32 million albums is a sensation across the world.

There are seven members in the group - RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook. Bangtan Boys made their debut in 2013 with their single album "2 Cool 4 Skool" and released its first Korean-language studio album, Dark & Wild, in 2014. The second album Wings was the first to sell one million copies in South Korea. By 2017, BTS crossed into the global music market and created its mark.

In the hour-long YouTube video, Jimin, said, "We can't help but think of our fans no matter what, we want to be the kind of artists that are remembered by our fans. I think now we're starting to think about what kind of artists we each want to be remembered by our fans."

RM said, "You have to keep producing music and keep doing something... I've changed as a human over the past 10 years, so I needed to think and have some alone time."

Now, want to know how many views, BTS's first music video No More Dream has got. Here is the answer. The song has got more than 250 Million Views to date. Here is the video, just check it out.

