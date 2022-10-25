CEO Kang Apologises Members For Her Rude Behaviour

Spire CEO Kang Seong Hee reacted to the viral video, where she was seen verbally abusing the OMEGA X members. She said that she didn’t do it intentionally; she was so stressed over the busy schedule for the last three months. So, she just yelled at them out of stress.

The statement from CEO Kang read.

Hello, this is OMEGA X’s management Spire Entertainment.

First, we would like to sincerely apologize for causing you concern with the recent news. As of October 22 (local time), OMEGA X completed their first world tour, ‘CONNECT: Don’t give up,’ in Los Angeles. Following the month-long tour, which began in Guadalajara, Mexico, on September 16 and ended in LA, USA, on October 22, we had a celebratory team-wide dinner. The conversation, which has circulated online via social media, was recorded at that dinner.

At the time, having completed all legs of the tour, the OMEGA X members and Spire Entertainment team were discussing the hard work that went into the concerts, as well as the future that is to come. During this discussion, we also talked about certain moments that caused disappointments in one another. And in doing so, the conversation got heated, and voices were raised.

It’s a one-sided allegation started by an anti-fan who is hostile toward the management.

I was exhausted because I’ve been up for several nights in a row. I even had a bloody nose because I was so tired. But the members didn’t think to make me feel better. They didn’t care about me. So I felt upset and acted out of disappointment.

Usually, I’m extremely polite toward the members. I even use honorifics when I talk to them.”

