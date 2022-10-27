BTS Yet to Come, BLACKPINK Pink Venom Nominated For 2022 People's Choice Awards

The 2022 People’s Choice Awards has announced this year’s nominees.

On October 26, the 2022 People’s Choice Awards revealed its list of nominations for the upcoming award ceremony, which determines all of its awards through votes by the general public.

It's a matter of pride for K-pop artists to get nominated for such prestigious international awards.

BTS as a group has been nominated in three categories. As a group, BTS has earned three nominations this year. Once again, they are in the running for The Group of 2022 and The Music Video of 2022—for “Yet to Come (The Most Beautiful Moment)“—both of which they won last year.

The group has also been nominated for The Concert Tour of 2022 (for “Permission to Dance On Stage”).

Now in the collaboration category, Jungkook has been nominated for his collaboration with Charlie Puth for ‘Left and Right'. The song is nominated for Music of the year 2022, in which BTS ‘Yet To Come’ is also in the race.

Finally, BLACKPINK scored two nominations this year: the group has been nominated for both The Group of 2022 and The Music Video of 2022 (for Pink Venom).

