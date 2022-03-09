BTS World Tour Kickstarts With Permission to Dance on Stage Seoul Tomorrow

BTS fans in the home turf of South Korea are waiting for that day and time when the acclaimed K-pop band Bangton Boys -BTS are going to entertain them with their first live in-person concerts after a hiatus of two years, in Seoul.

The ‘BTS Permission to Dance On Stage Concert: Seoul’ is set to be held from 10 to 13 March, 2022.

After the Seoul tour the Boys will perform in the US of A in a four-day Live Play event in Las Vegas, which will be held in April. The news of the ‘Permission to Dance On Stage Concert: Seoul’ was first announced on 16 February by the band’s agency Big Hit Music on the global community platform Weverse.

All the concerts can be viewed in online live-streaming mode and offline as well.

Check out the BTS Permission to Dance World Tour Schedule 2022

Ahead of the BTS Seoul concert, check out a few of the band members' shared selfies from their practice sessions.

The first concert will be held on March 10 at Olympic Stadium at 7:00 p.m. KST while the second concert is on March 12 at 6:00 p.m. KST. The last concert will be held on March 13 at 6:00 p.m. KST

BTS members are going to perform in Las Vegas from April 8,9,15 and 16.BTS members RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook will perform in the concert that is going to take place at the Allegiant Stadium. Now, the news is that all the tickets were sold on Ticketmaster on Wednesday and the tickets were sold within hours.

