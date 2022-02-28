BTS World Tour 2022 to Begin With India?

BTS concert in India... Yes! What you read is absolutely right! The Desi ARMYs are on cloud nine with the news. According to the reports, BTS members are going to visit India soon. As per an article in asiancommunity news BTS members are going to make their concert in India first as a part of their world tour. So, this indicates, India could be their first destination. The outgoing director of the Korean Cultural Centre in India (KCCI) Kim Kum Pyoung in a video message, "I am sure that you will meet BTS right after the Corona pandemic. I am sure that India will be the first destination for BTS on their next round of world tour."

BTS members will also perform concerts in Asia, the US, Europe, Australia, Canada, and Latin America. However, an official information regarding this is awaited.

K-Pop India Contest’ organizers said, "We are pleased and proud that this K-Pop event is taking place during such difficult times. We are grateful that many people in India have shown such great interest and passion for K-Pop. We will be coming to India with music and a cool stage that will move and comfort you during these tough times. Thank you ‘Army’ in India. There will be more great music to heal and inspire you. Please keep cheering for us."

Reports claim that BTS members are going to visit Ahmedabad in India. Let us not decode much but wait for the official information.