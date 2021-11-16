BTS Win Big At MTV Europe Music Awards EMA

The global sensation boyband, BTS had a big night at the MTV Europe Music Awards (EMAs) which were held at the Laszlo Papp Budapest Sports Arena on Sunday, 14th November 2021. They won a total of four awards including Best Pop, Best K-Pop, Biggest Group, and Biggest Fans.

BTS has earlier won awards at EMAs but this time they broke all the records by becoming the most awarded group in the history of the award show. They were also the most awarded act of the night. This adds to the list of records that BTS broke. Their fans, ARMYs celebrated this by congratulating the group on social media.

Ed Sheeran also had a successful night, where he took home the awards for Best Artist and Best Song. The pop musician won the award for Best Song for his smash single 'Bad Habits,' which is featured on his new album '='.

The Best Electronic award went to David Guetta, while the Best Alternative award went to Yungblud. The concert was hosted by rap star Saweetie, and it was the first in-person EMAs since 2019.